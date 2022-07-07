Mounting water related deaths renew concerns for mandatory lifeguards | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly before 5:30pm on July 5, officers responded to a report of a person in distress in the waters off West Bay Road, west of Marsh Road and later died.

According to the RCIPS, a 50-year-old visitor from the United States had entered the water when he experienced difficulties and lost consciousness. He was taken from the water by persons nearby, who conducted CPR until emergency services arrived. He was then transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital via ambulance, and subsequently pronounced dead.

This event, together with other recent, water-related deaths, have renewed concerns expressed by Minister Jay Ebanks for a Lifeguard Act or amendments to hotel and condo licences to require lifeguards to be on duty at all times. Having such persons present (whether employed by a hotel or condo or hired independently) will provide a safer swimming environment for persons when utilizing certain facilities or services. Tourists and locals will also have more comfort that someone will be looking out for them in the event of any distress while in the water.

Hopefully, Minister Jay Ebanks, together with his colleague, Minister Kenneth Bryan, will bring proposals to the floor of Parliament soon as it is better to deal with the pressing issue sooner rather than later, especially when tourist numbers are expected to gradually increase and more swimmers will be at risk without the added safety net of a lifeguard.