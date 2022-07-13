Motorcyclist killed in Boom Road RTA

Kirk Ramclam, Jr., 27, was hit by a vehicle and died shortly after on the scene.

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 11, 2022 A business analyst and manager of a Belize City contact center lost his life this afternoon in a traffic accident after his motorcycle collided with a car on the Boom-Hattieville Road.Kirk Ramclam, 27, reportedly died on the scene at 2:00 this afternoon, shortly after the accident occurred at Mile 2 ½ on that road. He was traveling on his motorcycle when it collided with a grey Ford Escape being driven by 63-year-old Samuel Flores, a contractor of Burrell Boom. Flores, who survived the accident with minor injuries, reported to police that he saw Ramclam approaching on his black and red motorcycle from the opposite direction and, according to a police report released this evening, “moments after seeing the cycle Flores felt an impact, which caused him to lose consciousness.” When Flores regained consciousness, he found himself and his vehicle (the front of which was extensively damaged) in front of a lamppost. Ramclam’s motionless body was found by police near a tree, and his extensively damaged motorcycle was seen lying on the same side of the road. A police investigation into the accident continues. “It was a pleasure working with you, Bro. One of the most humble and intelligent individuals I had ever met,” Wesly Downs, Ramclam’s work colleague, posted on his Facebook page.