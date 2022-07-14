Mother arrested for burning genitals of daughters | Loop Cayman Islands

Mother arrested for burning genitals of daughters
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Children assaulted for not being able to “control their sphincters” in bed

Loop News

July 13, 2022 03:56 PM ET

B?rbara Taisu Mayeryt Brakwaitte Blanco
(Photo credit: Instagram)

Douglas Rico, the Director of Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigations Corps (CICPC) in Venezuela shared on his Twitter account this week that B?rbara Taisu Mayeryt Brakwaitte Blanco, a 24-year-old mother, was detained for burning the private parts of her young daughters, six and three-years-old.

According to Rico, field work carried out by authorities “revealed that the woman constantly beat the girls and on the day of the event, she took a teaspoon, heated it and put it in the intimate area of each of the girls,” reportedly as a punishment to deter the girls from wetting their beds.

Reacting to the incident, one member of the public said “I don’t understand where the love is that this mother feels… she shouldn’t have children.”

Another person commented on the mother’s possible mental state, saying that “this person should definitely be in jail and undergo psychiatric therapy.”

The incident reportedly took place in the Hugo Ch?vez Urbanisme, Urimare parish, in the Vargas municipality, in the state of La Guaira, Venezuela and the case has now been remitted to the Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry in Venezuela.

