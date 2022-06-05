Moses Ingram says Star Wars role as Third Sister met with racism | Loop Cayman Islands

Moses Ingram, an American actress (whose real name is Monique Denise Ingram), opened up on social media recently regarding racial comments and attacks she said she received as a result of her role as Reva Sevander/ The Third Sister in Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Disney+ Star Wars spin-off miniseries.

To give a picture of the types of messages she reportedly received, Ingram shared a number of screenshots, one of which is reproduced below.

Social media comments reportedly received by Moses Ingram (Source: Twitter)

In another message, Ingram said that someone else online sent her a message saying “you have now been converted into the Saint George Floydium of Star Wars… Are you happy?”

While Ingram seemed disappointed and hurt by the comments while she spoke about the experience in her online video, Ingram indicated that there is not much that can be done about the onslaught. She said:

Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds.

There’s nothing anybody can do about this.

There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate.

I think the thing that bothers me is that like… sort of this feeling that I’ve had inside myself… this feeling of like I just gotta shut up and take it. I kinda just got to grin and bear it. But I’m not built like that.

But Ingram was not alone in the her responses- both Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney miniseries and the official Star Wars Twitter account pushed back on the online hate exchanges.

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.

The official Star Wars Twitter account tweeted.

Star Wars reviewers who did not have racist comments took a different direction and offered their analysis of the character being played- the Third Sister. Based on their statements and according to DeAgostini’s Star Wars Encyclopedia reference booklets, the Third Sister was highly ambitious, having her mind set on tracking down Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, in the hopes of his capture would gain her Lord Vader’s favor and therefore improve her station to become the Grand Inquisitor. With such ambitions, fans said they expected the Third Sister ‘s character to be like other villains- “calm, collective and intimidating,” as Remnicore put it online in his commentary. In this regard, some Star Wars fans felt like their expectations were not met in that “the Third Sister did not appear to be as intimidating as they anticipated” or “not intimidating at all” in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney spinoff series.

When reading all of this, one must acknowledge that viewers will always have comments on any show, wherever it is and regardless of the actor. In relation to the actor, it is fully expected that some comments will be positive and some will be negative. However, if one can be mature and remain objective in their comments, then one can easily move on after agreeing on a perspective, disagreeing or agreeing to disagree. Ultimately though, none of the commentary or interaction should lead to, or involve, racism or other harmful expletives. After-all, it is just a character on a tv show and not the character of the actress in real life that is being debated.