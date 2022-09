The National Hurricane Center reported on Friday, September 30 that a system has formed off the west coast of Africa and is currently moving westward to west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

If it continues to develop, it may become a tropical depression next week.

The chance of formation over the next 48 hours is low, at 10 per cent.

The chance of formation over the next 5 days is medium, at 50 per cent.