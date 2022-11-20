Missing teen Jahsmine charged with assault on cops, man also arrested Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is reporting that Jahsmine Ebanks, who was on the missing person list, has been charged for allegedly assaulting police officers.

According to the RCIPS, officers located Jahsmine, age 14, at an address in prospect on Saturday, November 19.

The teen was taken into safe custody and reportedly assaulted officers as they attempted to return her to her home in Bodden Town.

As a result, she was arrested for assaulting police and related offences. She was subsequently granted bail.

A 20-year-old George Town man, who was at the location in Prospect was arrested on suspicion of harbouring a young person. He was further arrested for resisting arrest, in addition to outstanding warrants.

He remains in custody as investigations continue by RCIPS Protective Services.

Jahsmine was reported missing on Monday, 7 November.

The RCIPS thanks the public for their assistance in locating Jahsmine.