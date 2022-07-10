Miss World Cayman Islands 2022 contestants sashed | Loop Cayman Islands

Five charming and beautiful ladies selected for the 2022 Miss World Cayman Islands Pageant made their first public appearance and were officially sashed by their sponsors during a private ceremony held at Government House on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The event was hosted by His Excellency the Governor Martyn Roper and Mrs. Roper. Against the backdrop of Seven Mile Beach and the glistening sun, the evening began with a warm welcome by Governor Roper.

In giving the welcome, Governor Roper said:

Miss World Cayman Islands, it really is, it’s become such a big part of our culture, our heritage and what we do in the Cayman Islands, and I know it’s very popular and the mentoring and the support it provides to our young women, is really fantastic. I would like to thank Pamela, who has been steering it for four, five years now.

The program was concise and moved along smoothly by Emcee, Director of Miss World Cayman Islands Pamela Ebanks-Small.

Pageantry, like anything else in life, is hard work. Anyone who successfully goes through a pageant journey must be commended for fulfilling the many commitments that are involved. It will take much practice and dedication to get through this pageant journey, but most of all, our contestants will need our support. Thank you to our contestant and pageant sponsors who believe in what we do and continue to support the training and mentoring of our young women.”

Ms. Ebanks-Small said.

The reigning MWCI Queen, Rashana Hydes was present along with 1st Runner-Up Alyssa West, 2nd Runner-Up Krista Ebanks. Past Queen, Jaci Patrick and young women from Girl Power Cayman organization were also present. Ms. Ebanks-Small also recognized Miss Hydes for her hard work and performance this year at the international Miss World Pageant where she placed top 16 in the head-to-head challenge.

With beauty, grace and high fashion, each contestant gave a formal introduction, highlighted their chosen platform and their intended advocacy work throughout the pageant journey. The contestants’ respective sponsor was given the opportunity to sash their pageant hopeful and meet and greet them in person.

The contestants are:

Leanni Tibbetts (25, from George Town) is sponsored by Maedac Supplies Co Ltd. Miss Tibbetts will partner with Protect Our Future and advocate for environmental protectionMelissa Bridgemohan (24, from West Bay) is sponsored by The Wellness Centre. Miss. Bridgemohan will partner with Inclusion Cayman to inspire inclusion for everyoneLatoya Jackson (21, from Bodden Town) is sponsored by Vampt Motors. Miss Jackson will partner with Alex Panton Foundation, to educate and organize activities and events that create safe spaces for our youth to interact, share and improve their mental healthDeverlee Ramos Bodden (27, from Cayman Brac) is sponsored by Lee’s Office Products. Miss Ramos Bodden will partner with the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, to shed light on the domestic abuse of women and children, to assist with educating the public on the issue and to raise funds to offset the cost of building a second shelterAngelique Copeland (23, from George Town) is sponsored by The Physiotherapy Centre Ltd. Miss Copeland will partner with Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) to empower, motivate, mentor, and aid in the development of young Caymanians into future leaders.

The beauties, along with the reigning Miss World Cayman Islands, Rashana Hydes, were presented with gift packages filled with beauty products from CEL Beauty Supply Ltd. The event ended with the contestants mingling among guests, partaking in photos with Governor Roper, pageant sponsors, family and friends.

One month into the contestant journey, the 2022 contestants are undertaking interview and public speaking training with Toastmasters, walking, dancing and choreography practice with Sophie Conolly of Centre Pointe Dance Studio, intensive wardrobe training, official photoshoot, etiquette training with Meloney Syms and Renita Barnes.

The much anticipated Miss World Cayman Islands 2022 crowning will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Harquail Theatre, starting at 7pm (a cocktail hour at 6pm). The crowned queen will represent the Cayman Islands at the Miss World pageant and be awarded a CI$70,000 scholarship, amongst other prizes and awards. Tickets go on sale in mid-July.

For highlights of the 2022 sashing event, contestant journey, and latest updates, please follow the MWCI’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media pages. For more information on the 2022 MWCI pageant or if you are interested in becoming a pageant sponsor, please email [email protected]