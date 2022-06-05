Ministry supports young person to attend sustainable development camp | Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Sustainability & Climate Resiliency is sponsoring local youth leader Gabriella Watson to participate in Camp 2030; UNITE 2030’s global, in-person convening, which unites the world’s top young changemakers to solve the world’s most pressing challenges using the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A former president of Key Club and Cayman Islands representative at the 2019 Youth Success Summit in Canada, Gabriella was chosen from more than 3,000 applicants from around the world to become one of the 250 youth leaders to participate in the six-day camp in upstate New York, USA.

“As the leaders of tomorrow, it’s incredibly important that our youth have access to opportunities that help them learn from experts, collaborate with fellow young changemakers, and challenge their critical thinking and problem-solving abilities,” said Premier and Minister of Sustainability & Climate Resiliency Hon. G. Wayne Panton. “Gabriella proactively applied to attend Camp 2030 and I am proud the Ministry can enable her to attend and represent the Cayman Islands on the global stage.”

Founded in 2016, UNITE 2030 is a registered non-profit organisation that aims to empower the next generation of young leaders to end poverty, inequality, injustice, and climate change by the year 2030. Every year, UNITE 2030 equips the world’s top young leaders by building community, building capacity, and building partnerships.

At Camp 2030, participating youth select an SDG-thematic group that determines which challenge each Camper will work on throughout the Summit. Gabriella will work alongside fellow participants to develop a solution to Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being related challenge and pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges.

Gabriella said she chose to focus on Goal 3 because of her personal history and the importance of this goal to improving quality of life for people in the Cayman Islands and beyond.

“The goal of Good Health and Well-Being encapsulates all major health priorities, from maternal and child health, to quality and affordable medicines, to access to vaccines. As a young Caymanian who has struggled with health issues, I understand the need to tackle this issue head on,” Gabriella said. “Camp 2030 looks at sustainability in areas that are flagged as issues of today and urges the youth to come up with solutions that can be adopted by governments or investors to make the future a better one. With my topic, Good Health and Well-Being, I hope to gain more knowledge of the developments happening worldwide and create solutions to today’s problems or potential problems of tomorrow. Changing tomorrow starts today.”

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. Global targets under the goal include ending preventable deaths of newborns and young children, ending global epidemics, halving deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents, and supporting the research and development of vaccines and medicines.

Mr. Panton said Gabriella’s focus on good health and well-being is particularly relevant, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the links between a healthy environment and human health.

“Gabriella’s chosen track is timely and well-placed in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the pandemic has halted or reversed progress in health and shortened life expectancy worldwide, with 90 per cent of countries still reporting disruptions to essential health services,” Mr. Panton said. “This youth summit will give Gabriella and her peers the opportunity to dive deeper into these complex challenges, with the aim of cementing lasting friendships and future peer-to-peer collaborations as they advance in their chosen careers.”

For more information about the UNITE 2030 programme and Camp 2030, please visit: https://www.camp2030.com/