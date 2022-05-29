Ministry supports Young Chef, Young Waiter Competition | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Ministry supports Young Chef, Young Waiter Competition | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Young cadets receive training experience from Cayman Coast Guard

Cayman photographer & free diver lead Adidas Underwater photoshoot

Ministry supports Young Chef, Young Waiter Competition

Sigh of relief in Cayman as PCR positives dip; hospitalizations low

In Cuba, caution and confusion meet eased US sanctions

How to Murder Your Husband author convicted in killing of her husband

Ten facts about June

Hurricane Ivan; 15 astounding facts, 18 years later

Cayman is 5th most vulnerable country to thunderstorms & hurricanes

#StrokeMonth: Loop Cayman Content Manager revisits her stroke at 38

Sunday May 29

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture, & Heritage announced that it is proud to be a supporter of the Young Chef Young Waiter Competition.

In connection with the competition, the Ministry is calling all persons under 26 years of age to sign up and showcase their talents as a chef or a waiter.

Registration for the YCYW Cayman Islands competition may be done online at http://ow.ly/neO150JjW3k and the deadline for submissions will close on August 17, 2022, after which a short-list will be completed.

The entry is free for young chefs and young waiters who are 26 years old or under and from the Cayman Islands.

The winners will be announced after taking part in a two-day live final in September.

Subsequent to this, The World Young Chef Young Waiter Final will be held on November 16, 2022 in Monaco.

More about World Young Chef Young Waiter Competition

The World Young Chef Young Waiter Competition was launched in 2022 to extend the competition around the globe.

For more information, interested persons may visit the below link:

http://ow.ly/41X350JjW3j

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security

World News

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen’s 70-year reign

Cayman News

Young cadets receive training experience from Cayman Coast Guard

More From

Food

Cayman ramping up range of food imports from Jamaica

Under a new import export arrangement between the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, the Ministry of Agriculture has approved a broadened list of agricultural produce that can be imported to the Cayman Islan

See also

Caribbean News

#StrokeMonth: Loop Cayman Content Manager revisits her stroke at 38

You’re never too young for a stroke.
Yes, I’m sure that on an intellectual level you probably already knew that.
Many of you would have watched Hailey Bieber as she shared her own story, v

Caribbean News

La Ni?a watch issued; conditions could impact Caribbean hurricanes

Sources explain that La Ni?a is a complex weather pattern that occurs every few years, as a result of variations in ocean temperatures in the equatorial band of the Pacific Ocean. Weather forecasters

Cayman News

WORC reminds employers to submit work permit applications on time

Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) issued a reminder this week that employers must submit work permit renewal applications on or before the expiration of the current work permit.
F

World News

US sanctions person for support of Korea’s ballistic missile programme

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on May 27, 2022 that it has sanctioned Jong Yong Nam, The Air Koryo Trading Corporation (AKTC)

Cayman News

Crisis Centre’s 7th Annual Power of The Purse event is in June

The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre said that they are having their 7th Annual Power of The Purse event on June 17, 2022 at 12pm at The Ritz-Carlton, featuring Keynote speaker Trish Kendall.
Memb