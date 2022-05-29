Ministry supports Young Chef, Young Waiter Competition | Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture, & Heritage announced that it is proud to be a supporter of the Young Chef Young Waiter Competition.

In connection with the competition, the Ministry is calling all persons under 26 years of age to sign up and showcase their talents as a chef or a waiter.

Registration for the YCYW Cayman Islands competition may be done online at http://ow.ly/neO150JjW3k and the deadline for submissions will close on August 17, 2022, after which a short-list will be completed.

The entry is free for young chefs and young waiters who are 26 years old or under and from the Cayman Islands.

The winners will be announced after taking part in a two-day live final in September.

Subsequent to this, The World Young Chef Young Waiter Final will be held on November 16, 2022 in Monaco.

The World Young Chef Young Waiter Competition was launched in 2022 to extend the competition around the globe.

