Ministry reminds public of sanctions for illegally employing migrants | Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Border Control and Labor and the Department of Work and Residence Opportunities in Cayman (WORC) reminds the public that it is a crime to employ or dedicate one person is a lucrative occupation without the authorization of the relevant legislation.

According to the Ministry, there are reports that some of the undocumented immigrants who have arrived in Grand Cayman have either been employed or are in search of employment while their asylum applications are being processed.

Employers are reminded that, unless they are exempt from the requirements of the law, it is a felony to employ someone without a work permit or other form of work authorization.

Commenting on this, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Border Control, the Honorable Chris Saunders said:

The law states very clearly that employing anyone without the appropriate work permit or the right to work in the Cayman Islands is a felony.

Migrants applying for asylum are not allowed or right to work in the Cayman Islands while their applications are analyzed. Therefore, it should be very clear that they cannot be employed legally.

Law will be enforced regarding this and offenders will be prosecuted. I can’t say it any clearer.

While undocumented immigrants are currently under the management and support of Customs and Border Control (CBC), WORC will handle matters related to their potential employment.

Reiterating the concerns regarding undocumented immigrants, CBC Deputy Director Gary Wong said that “immigrants who have applied for asylum are unable to work.”

In accordance with our constitutional obligations and in accordance with the International Convention on the Treatment of Refugees, the Government of the Cayman Islands provides migrants with accommodation, health care, food stamps and credit card the phones to call home. Also, immigrants are allowed to receive financial support from relatives or friends, who are in our territory or abroad.

Wong added.

The public can email information on any known labour violations to [email protected] ky or complete the virtual complaint form available on the department website www.worc.ky