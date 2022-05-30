Ministry of Sustainability launches Climate Change survey | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Ministry of Sustainability launches Climate Change survey

Answers from the survey will be used to gauge level of understanding by members of the public of climate change

As part of the ongoing Cayman Islands Climate Change Risk Assessment, the Ministry of Sustainability & Climate Resiliency has launched a public questionnaire to evaluate knowledge, attitudes and practices related to climate change in the Cayman Islands.

This survey will supplement the ongoing technical workshops with important insights on local beliefs about climate change, ongoing or expected climate change impacts, and the level of existing climate action in our community.

To take the anonymous survey, please visit:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/caymanclimaterisk

