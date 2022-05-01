Ministry of Education to recognise teachers during Teacher’s Week | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
The Ministry of Education (MOE) invites Cayman Islands residents to publicly recognise the hard work and dedication of the islands’ teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6.

To participate, post written or video messages on social media throughout Teacher Appreciation Week to celebrate outstanding teachers and share your reason(s) for recognising these specific educators.

Messages and videos should be posted to Facebook and Instagram using the hashtags #CaymanLovesTeachers and #ThankATeacherThisWeek.

Where possible, tag the featured teachers’ schools. Also include the MOE’s social media handle @educationcayman in Instagram and Facebook posts.

