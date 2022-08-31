Ministry announces new Chief Medical Officer, starting in October Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has named Dr Nick Gent CBE as the incoming Chief Medical Officer after an open recruitment process.

According to the Ministry, Dr Gent is a highly reputable physician who holds over thirty years of Public Health experience including his most recent post as Senior Medical Adviser/Consultant in Public Health with the UK Health Security Agency. He has also worked as Director of Public Health in district public health services, and served as an executive member for health service authorities within the UK National Health Service, with responsibility for public health, health protection and commissioning a wide range of healthcare services.

In addition to his work as a senior public health official, Dr Gent has worked with global bodies such as the European Union, World Health Organisation and the World Bank where he advised on legislation concerning public health, human rights, health regulations and other matters. Dr Gent was also made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to health protection in 2018.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson expressed his pleasure with Dr Gent’s hire.

Manderson said:

Dr Gent will be a welcome addition to the Civil Service, and is preceded by a stellar career history and qualifications that make him well suited for his role as Chief Medical Officer. We look forward to his contributions to the Ministry of Health and Wellness and by extension, to the Government and people of Cayman Islands.

Also reacting to the appointment, Chief Officer of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, said:

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is pleased to have attained someone of Dr. Gent’s calibre for the Chief Medical Officer position. We look forward to working with him as the Ministry continues its focus on charting new strategic direction for healthcare in the Cayman Islands, including strengthening Public Health at the national level.

Dr Gent thanked Ms Pouchie for her very kind introduction to the people of the Cayman Islands and expressed his thanks for the opportunity to serve them. Dr Gent said “there are many interesting opportunities for the development of health services and the public health system in the Cayman Islands and I am looking forward to working with the many highly skilled and experienced colleagues throughout the country to develop these opportunities.”

When asked by a member of the media whether any Caymanians applied for the CMO post, Ms Pouchie indicated this morning that no Caymanians had applied.

As to what will be the fate of Dr Autilia Newton, who has been acting as the Interim Chief Medical Officer for some time, it was confirmed to reporters today that Dr Newton will remain on-board, however, it is unclear in what capacity.

Dr Gent will assume his role as Chief Medical Officer on 3 October 2022.