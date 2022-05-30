Minister contemplating imports from Costa Rica, Belize and Honduras | Loop Cayman Islands

If the global lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic taught consumers in the Cayman Islands anything, it is that Cayman could suddenly suffer shortages of products during key periods. This is primarily due to the fact that Cayman does not really manufacture or produce anything to any significant level that could provide for and sustain its own population. Cayman is therefore at the mercy of others, in particular the United States, when it comes its survival. This scenario could change, however, as the Minister for Agriculture, Jay Ebanks, now has his eyes set on trading with more neighbours in the region, in particular, Honduras, Belize, Costa Rica and possibly Cuba. This is in addition to recent announcements to enhance trade relations with Jamaica.

What Cayman imports

According to the Cayman Islands’ Foreign Trade Statistics Report dated 2021 (the “Report”), the total value of goods imported for 2021 increased by $166.9 million or 15.0 percent to reach $1,281.9 million, compared to $1,115.0 million recorded in 2020.

Of the total imports, over 80 per cent come from the United States, which is shown in the illustration below.

Breaking the imports down by type, Cayman continues to import food & live animals (representing 15.3 per cent of total imports), beverages & tobacco (representing 3.8 per cent of total imports), mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (representing 10.1 per cent of total imports), machinery & transport equipment (representing 22.4 per cent of total imports), miscellaneous manufactured articles (representing 20.6 per cent of total imports), with crude materials, animal & vegetable oils making up the balance.

For the purposes of illustration, the types of imports are shown the pie chart below.

Other markets where the same goods can be obtained

As mentioned before, the lion share of these imports are supplied by the United States. The outcome of such reliance was seen during the COVID-19 lockdown when major ports in California and other places were stalled or backed up, leading to a considerable level of uncertainty in the local economy about certain types of food provisions.

Minister Ebanks’s proposal to resolve this issue is for Cayman to consider importing from other countries in the region that produce some of the same products that Cayman currently imports in large numbers from the United States.

For example, according to worldstopexports.com, Costa Rica exports optical, technical, medical apparatus (representing 33.8 per cent of its of total exports), fruits & nuts representing 18.7 per cent of its of total exports), electrical machinery, equipment, pharmaceuticals, vegetable/fruit/nut preparations, coffee, tea, spices, animal/vegetable fats, oils and waxes.

Not too far away is Honduras, which exports pretty much the same products as Costa Rica. In addition, Honduras sends knit or crochet clothing, accessories, fish and miscellaneous textiles to other countries.

Cayman’s other neighbour, Belize, also has a similar export compliment as Honduras and Costa Rica, but Belize also has available sugar, sugar confectionery, beverages, spirits, vinegar and wood.

According to Minister Ebanks, by “exploring trade relationships with other countries in the region, Cayman can reduce the level of uncertainty residents may otherwise experience in connection with shutdown of Cayman’s largest source of imports, the United States.”

Adding to Minister Ebanks’ comment, it may even be possible to obtain fresher products from nearby countries as they probably will not contain the same amount of chemicals or artificial substances that are sometimes associated with US imports.

The geographic diversity of the imports may also be fitting since over 100 cultures are represented in the Cayman population and their tastes are probably actually very different from the products currently imported from the US. A better mix of imports in such a situation may mean more choice for more people with diverse tastes.

Input from Cayman stakeholders to be sought

Before embarking on any changes, however, Minister Ebanks plans to meet with supermarket owners and other stakeholders in Cayman to understand what goods their customers normally demand or are accustomed to having in the store. The outcome of such discussions will likely be the formation of a delegation which will advise and accompany Minister Ebanks on one or more exploratory tours to neighbouring countries in the region.

The ultimate decision, however, will surround what will be the country’s long-term best interests and what solutions will be sustainable for generations, rather than just for one economic cycle or one emergency situation.

Another thing that Minister Ebanks is taking into account, of course, is “whether any European Union, United Nations or US sanctions might become applicable to any proposed trade partners, in which case, imports from certain jurisdictions or sectors might become completely or partially prohibited.”