Minister Bryan provides updates on flights & latest in tourism | Loop Cayman Islands

Minister of Tourism and Transport, Kenneth Bryan says that relaxed COVID-regulations will save time, money and inconvenience and will have a large impact on tourism by boosting Cayman’s attractiveness to travelers.

These comments were made at a press briefing today, February 17.

Bryan specified that key impacts would be felt in the relaxation of testing requirements, extension of hours for bars and night clubs and relaxation in public gathering requirements.

Travelers had indicated their frustration with the testing regime that required COVID-tests to be administered on days 2, 5 and 10. This testing requirement will be removed as of tomorrow as per the new, relaxed COVID protocols.

Bars and nightclubs’ ability to operate during their regular licensed hours as part of Cayman’s new relaxed regulations will also contribute to an improvement in Cayman’s image as a tourism destination said Minister Bryan.

Minister Bryan indicated that the relaxed public gathering limits would make Cayman more attractive as a venue for meetings and conferences and said that these improvements would have spillover effects to the entire tourism sector and economy.

Minister Bryan took the opportunity to welcome United Airlines and American Airlines back to the Cayman Islands.

Updates to flights

Here are the updates to carriers to the Cayman Islands, as provided by Minister Bryan.

American Airlines

American Airlines returned to Cayman as of today, February 17. The airline will offer daily flights to Miami and twice daily flights on Saturdays.

As of March 5, American will offer flights from Charlotte, North Carolina to Cayman. In April it will add flights to Philadelphia.

United Airlines

United returned to Cayman on February 12. The airline will be servicing New York, Washington, Chicago, and Houston. On February 12, 561 out of the airline’s 716 seats or 72 per cent of all seats were filled which Minister Bryan said is a good sign.

Delta Airlines

The airline is scheduled to resume flights to the Cayman Islands in March. From March 5, a twice weekly service- on Saturdays and Sundays- will be offered from Atlanta Georgia.

Southwest

The airline is scheduled to resume flights to the Cayman Islands in March. On March 10, the airline will resume daily flights from Fort Lauderdale. On March 12, flights will be offered from Baltimore.

Cayman Airways

Twice weekly service will be offered from Denver Colorado from February 26.

Cruises

On February 2, Minister Bryan met with Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) President Michele Paige and other senior executives from the cruise industry to discuss the return of cruises to Cayman. Central to the discussion was safety protocols, according to Minister Bryan.

The minister said, “For those who are in the cruise sector, it is time to start getting ready.”