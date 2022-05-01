Minister Andre Ebanks welcomes GAIMOPS back to Cayman | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Minister Andre Ebanks welcomes GAIMOPS back to Cayman
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
loopcayman

38 minutes ago

Financial Services Minister, Andre Ebanks

Financial Services Minister, Andre Ebanks recently welcomed 500-plus financial services industry attendees to GAIM Ops, after the conference’s three-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic.

Deloitte Cayman Islands and Cayman Islands-based international law firm Walkers were the principal conference sponsors for GAIM Ops, which was held from April 24-27 at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman. The event attracted attendees from the US, UK, Europe, Bermuda, and Canada.

Minister Ebanks delivered the opening keynote on Monday, April 25.

“Technology has greatly supported the global financial services industry’s ability to continue conducting business during this unprecedented pandemic,” he said, after his keynote.

“But for sound, long-term business relationships that contribute positively to the Cayman Islands’ socioeconomic stability, nothing surpasses face-to-face meetings,” he said. “That’s why it was great to see so many attendees reconnecting, and making new connections, at GAIM Ops.”

GAIM Ops is considered to be the key knowledge and networking event for institutional fund investors and compliance professionals. It attracts C-suite and senior-level professionals from hedge funds, private equity, venture capital and private credit.

In his remarks, Minister Ebanks provided updates on several pieces of legislation, including the Insurance Act, Exempted Limited Partnership Act and the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act. He also announced that the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce will issue industry consultation soon regarding commercial enhancements to the Companies Act.

