Mental health support sessions offered this weekend for teens & adults | Loop Cayman Islands

The Alex Panton Foundation is holding a “Teen Talk” session for teens ages 13 – 17 this Saturday via Zoom from 1pm to 2pm on the topic “It’s okay not to be okay.”

As a young person navigating so many issues and responsibilities, it can get very overwhelming trying to do and be it all. The support session will discuss how to stay okay when life feels like it’s not, and to learn what to say when things are not okay.

Teenagers can register themselves by visiting the website to download and complete the appropriate forms. https://alexpantonfoundation.ky/teen-talk/

Forms can then be emailed to the Teen Talk facilitator Dr Shari at [email protected]

There will also be an in-person adult support group this Saturday from 12:30pm – 2:00pm at Parcel 110.

No registration is required for this, and ages 18 – 30 are welcome to attend.

You are not in this alone in this.