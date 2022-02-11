Mental health support sessions offered this weekend for teens & adults | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Mental health support sessions offered this weekend for teens & adults | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Mental health support sessions offered this weekend for teens & adults

Alex Panton Foundation advises of local mental health resources

Traffic advisory for the next 5 weeks

Free mulch now available at Prospect

21-year-old arrested for Anne Bonny Crescent home robbery

Police recover large quantity of cocaine

Cayman experiences small drop in global COVID-rankings

More COVID vaccination clinics added for vulnerable 5-11 year olds

Man in court for South Sound jogger assault

Water Authority’s next disconnections set for Valentines Day

Friday Feb 11

27?C
Cayman News
Loop News

The Alex Panton Foundation is holding a “Teen Talk” session for teens ages 13 – 17 this Saturday via Zoom from 1pm to 2pm on the topic “It’s okay not to be okay.”

As a young person navigating so many issues and responsibilities, it can get very overwhelming trying to do and be it all. The support session will discuss how to stay okay when life feels like it’s not, and to learn what to say when things are not okay.

Teenagers can register themselves by visiting the website to download and complete the appropriate forms. https://alexpantonfoundation.ky/teen-talk/

Forms can then be emailed to the Teen Talk facilitator Dr Shari at [email protected]

There will also be an in-person adult support group this Saturday from 12:30pm – 2:00pm at Parcel 110.

No registration is required for this, and ages 18 – 30 are welcome to attend.

You are not in this alone in this.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Mental health support sessions offered this weekend for teens & adults

Cayman News

Alex Panton Foundation advises of local mental health resources

Cayman News

Traffic advisory for the next 5 weeks

More From

Travel

UK Visa taking 6-weeks on average to process for Cayman

Following the upsurge in visa applications across all visa routes, the United Kingdom has said it is working to reduce the current visa processing time. The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration said i

Caribbean News

See also

Traveller Alert: Online travel declaration now required to enter Cuba

If you travelled to Cuba for Christmas last year, you would have been asked for normal things like proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test. Now, Cuba also requires an online, digital,

Cayman News

Health City makes financial pledge to East End Primary School

Health City Cayman Islands has been named as named as “Gold Corporate Guardian” for the East End Primary School Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) for 2022 after making a CI$10,000 donation to support t

Environment

CCMI celebrates a decade in Cayman; reef lecture series continues

The Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is continuing the popular community reef lecture series in 2022 as part of the annual Healthy Reefs awareness campaign.
The Reef Lecture series provid

Cayman News

Man in court for South Sound jogger assault

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported a few weeks ago that a woman was allegedly attacked by a man on South Sound Road. The 26-year-old man, who was previously arrested on Jan

Cayman News

Curbside drop offs reinstated at Owen Roberts International Airport

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), which operates the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on Grand Cayman and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) on Cayman Brac, anno