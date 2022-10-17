Mental health issues raised in Miss Cayman Islands Universe case today Loop Cayman Islands

Tiffany Leann Conolly, the reigning Miss Cayman Islands Universe, was in court today (October 10) where lawyers discussed charges of damage to property, disorderly conduct at a police station and assaulting a police officer.

Unlike most court hearings of this sort, however, the focus appeared to be on Conolly’s mental health rather than the allegations.

Regarding Conolly’s mental health, one of the questions asked by Conolly’s lawyer of two police officers giving statements today was whether they had any training to deal with police matters where mental health conditions played a role.

Both officers confirmed that, while they had initial training at early stage in their careers, they did not receive any follow up or specialist training later on to learn how to deal with police matters where different types of mental health scenarios might be played out and which would need to be properly assessed.

Notwithstanding not having any specialist training in mental health scenarios, one of the officers commented that had a mental health condition been known to him at the time of Conolly’s incident, he would have considered it in making his risk assessment of the situation.

Conolly’s lawyer then asked the other officer whether she considered Conolly to be a vulnerable person given the mental health condition suggested by Conolly’s lawyer.

The officer initially answered in the negative that she did not find Conolly to be a vulnerable person but, instead, part of a “vulnerable group.”

Conolly’s lawyer then suggested that the second officer proceeded to remove Conolly’s property from Conolly’s body before a fellow officer, the custody sergeant, completed a proper risk assessment.

The second officer denied this in court, saying that she did not recall whether or not the risk assessment by the custody sergeant was complete at the time the second officer approached Conolly and started to remove Conolly’s jewelry.

This appeared to be relevant to Conolly’s lawyer as the risk assessment may have helped to guide the police as to how to best handle the situation, especially given what Conolly’s lawyer referred to as Conolly’s mental health condition. More specifically, how to best de-escalate the situation rather than make it worse.

In the circumstances, the second officer described Conolly as being “calm” at the detention centre when the second officer started to remove Conolly’s jewelry, but then later, allegedly, becoming “irate”.

The second officer also alleged that Conolly struck the second officer in the face, but she could not recall what side of the face she was allegedly struck.

The second officer further alleged that Conolly picked up a chair at the detention centre, giving the second officer the impression that Conolly might motion the chair towards the second officer.

The second officer having assessed the situation as escalating and viewing Conolly as a threat, the second officer confirmed in court that she drew her baton.

Partial CCTV footage of Conolly was then shared on the tv display in court, however, there was only time to show Conolly’s arrival at the station, during which time she appeared to be calm.

Conolly now faces two more days in court, which was agreed by lawyers on both sides to be the second week of December.

Magistrate McFarlane also reminded Conolly that, until the future court dates, Conolly would be on extended bail.