Men armed with gun, axes and machete commit robberies in GT Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Friday, November 11, police were dispatched by the 911 Communications Centre to two reports of armed robberies and one attempted robbery in George Town.

According to the RCIPS, at approximately 7:45pm, police received a report that someone broke the glass doors of the Uncle Clem’s Grocery Store located on Mary Street. The occupants of the store ran through the rear door and one person fell while trying to get away from the incident, sustaining minor injuries.

The investigation revealed that two masked men dressed in hoodies, one armed with a machete, the other with an axe, entered the premise and stole money from the cash registered. They then left store, their direction of travel unknown.

A second incident took place at just before 7:50pm, where it was reported that a delivery driver was leaving Diaz Lane, after making a delivery, when someone banged on his car window. Two masked men, one carrying an axe was seen.

According to the police report, the driver said they began banging on his vehicle with the axe and as a result he sped off from the location. Nothing was stolen and no injuries caused, however the vehicle sustained minor damage.

Following this incident, police received a report of an armed robbery at Asian Retailer, located on Shedden Road just after 8:20pm.

At this location, it was reported that two men wearing dark coloured clothing and hoodies, entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money and assaulted the store keeper. The men made off with a quantity of cash in an unknown direction.

All three incidents are being investigated by the RCIPS and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.