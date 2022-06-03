MasterCard report shows travel to Caribbean set to increase over 2022 | Loop Cayman Islands

By the end of 2022, approximately 120 million more passengers will have flown to Latin America and the Caribbean than last year.

This is according to the MasterCard Economics Institute report Travel 2022: Trends and Transitions, which shows that travel is back with full force.

The report shows that an estimated 1.5 billion more passengers will fly in 2022 compared to last year. For the first time since the pandemic, business flight bookings globally have exceeded 2019 levels.

Countries with higher work-from-home trends which result in more discretionary income, recovery in the job market, and a strong desire to travel are credited for the increase in travel demand.

“Roughly 21 per cent of consumers expect to spend their money on domestic travel and 12 per cent on international travel over the next three months, according to the Mastercard Proprietary Study, Global Insights, which surveyed 2,250 consumers across 15 markets.

The survey also found that 54 per cent of respondents look forward to big “makeup” trips after two years of little to no travel. In Markets that were tightly locked down, flight booking demand is kind of like a pressure cooker releasing steam,” the report said.

Long haul leisure travel, which saw the steepest declines due to the pandemic, has staged a roaring comeback.

Short and medium-haul leisure flight bookings are now above 2019 levels, up 25 and 27 per cent at the end of April respectively, turning positive for the first time since the pandemic around February 2022.

For travelers from Latin America and the Caribbean, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom are the top destinations for travel.

The report shows that tourists are spending their money on more experiences than souvenirs.

Spending on experiences such as restaurants and concerts is roughly 34 per cent above 2019 levels and has been outpacing expenditure on things since July 2021.

Global tourism spending at bars and nightclubs is 72 per cent above levels around the same time in 2019 as of April 2022.