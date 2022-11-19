Masked men, one armed with an axe, commit robbery on N Church St Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly after 10:00pm on November 18, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a robbery at a restaurant on North Church Street.

According to the RCIPS, it was reported that two masked men, one brandishing an axe, entered the establishment and attempted to gain entry to the cash registers.

Police confirmed that the men were unable to access the registers but robbed two persons at the location of cash and personal items. No one was injured during the incident.

Police said that the men then fled the location on foot in the direction of Seafarers Way.

Both men were dressed in black with their faces fully covered.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.

