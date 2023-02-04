Masked man carrying a machete escape with cash in GT robbery Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that shortly after 6:30m on February 2, officers responded to a report of a robbery at an address on Kennedy Drive in George Town, which was previously the scene of two reports of robberies related to illegal gambling.

According to the RCIPS, two persons visiting the location were seated outside when they were approached by a masked man carrying a machete who demanded cash.

The man then allegedly made off with two bags belonging to the victims, containing cash, bank cards and personal items.

No one was injured during the incident.

The RCIPS said that the suspect is described as being about 5’10” tall of light complexion. He was wearing a black shirt over his face, a multi-coloured shirt, dark shorts and dark sneakers.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to theRCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip