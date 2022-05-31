Mask wearing no longer mandatory in Cuba as of May 31 | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Caribbean News
Loop News

8 minutes ago

Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health announced that, from today, May 31, 2022 it has eliminated, on a general basis, the mandatory use of masks for all social activities.

Notwithstanding the general relaxation of the mask rule, hospitals and other restricted areas may still require mask use to access their services. People who present respiratory symptoms must also wear a mask. Lastly, vulnerable members of the population should continue to wear a mask to protect themselves (not just against COVID-19).

As usual, businesses are expected to carry out systematic and up-to-date training for all workers related to hygienic standards for individual and collective protection. This includes health services, food preparation and sale areas, where the necessary resources for hand washing and disinfection must be in place. Regarding disinfection, the Ministry of Public Health requires the use of 0.5 per cent sodium hypochlorite or 70 per cent hydroalcoholic solution.

Lastly, the rule requiring members of the public to step onto disinfectant mats before entering public institutions and work centres no longer applies.

