Mark your calendars for NRA public meetings this quarter | Loop Cayman Islands

As previously indicated by Alric Lindsay, chairman of the board of directors of the National Roads Authority (NRA), the NRA will continue with its district meetings during February, March and possibly, April. Lindsay said that, where any scheduled meeting dates change, the public will be informed in advance.

Planned meeting dates:

February 17: Spotts Dock, hosted by Minister of Health & Wellness, Sabrina Turner, starting at 6pm.

February 24: Bodden Town Civic Centre, hosted by Minister Dwayne Seymour, starting at 7pm.

March 10: North Side, hosted by Minister Jay Ebanks, starting at 7pm.

March 17: Smith Barcadere, hosted by NRA, starting at 7pm.

March 24: Park in Windsor Park, hosted by NRA, starting at 7pm.

March 31: (Tentative) Captain Reginal Hall at WB Church of God, hosted by MP Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, starting at 7pm

*Dates and locations are also being scheduled for Bodden Town West, Savannah, Newlands, George Town Central and other areas of West Bay.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend to get updates on NRA’s major projects, including the East-West Arterial Road (Environmental Impact Assessment exercise is currently in the initial phase), Airport Connector Road, Linford Pierson works, King’s roundabout changes, plans for Grand Harbour and other areas.

Public feedback is also encouraged in order for the NRA to take into account the best interests of the public.