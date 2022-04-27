Maples Group partners with National Gallery | Loop Cayman Islands

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is delighted to announce a new partnership with Maples Group to support several community groups across Grand Cayman. The new Community Connections programme offers hands-on art lessons to those who may not have regular access to NGCI, including children from the Bonaventure Boys’ Home, Frances Bodden Children’s Home, and clients of Sunrise Adult Training Centre.

Following the success of a 2021 pilot project, the programme includes regular art classes delivered at both Bonaventure Boys’ Home and Frances Bodden Children’s Home. The new programme also re-establishes NGCI’s longstanding relationship with Sunrise, inviting clients to quarterly Gallery visits for art lessons and exhibition tours. All Community Connections sessions cover art practice, theory, and learning, using local art and cultural themes to support lessons. Beyond these practical skills, the programme also aims to support participants’ social and emotional wellbeing by fostering a safe space for self-expression, creative problem solving and stress relief.

In an ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusion, and through Maples Group’s generous sponsorship, sessions are available to participants at no cost.

Reacting to the launch of the programme, NGCI Education Manager Maia Muttoo said:

The National Gallery is thrilled to be launching Community Connections through the generous support of Maples. All three organisations under this programme umbrella were keen to introduce or expand creative self-expression and art education opportunities to and in their respective groups; Maples’ sponsorship has allowed NGCI to meet this community need. We have already begun delivering sessions, and look forward to continued collaboration with our community partners.

Commenting on the Group’s decision to support the Community Connections programme, Laura Chisholm, Senior Vice President and member of the Maples Group Foundation committee, said:

Providing access to creative outlets and educational resources for all members of our community is something we are passionate about and we are proud of our collaboration with NGCI. We wish the gallery the best of luck in rolling out the programme and are excited to see the artistic outputs of participants as they practice new skills and explore new ways to express themselves.

To learn more about NGCI’s education and outreach programmes, visit our website at https://www.nationalgallery.org.ky/learn/. For more information or questions on the Community Connections programme, contact [email protected] or call 345-945-8111.