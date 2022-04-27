Maples Group partners with National Gallery | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Maples Group partners with National Gallery | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Maples Group partners with National Gallery

COVID-19 figures for April 26, 2022

Man arrested for burglary in West Bay

Police investigate fatal shooting in George Town

Upcoming beer and wine events in Cayman that we’re looking forward to

Meals on Wheels van reported stolen this Tuesday morning

Cayman purchased 48.8 billion in US Bonds in Feb, the highest globally

Belize Prime Minister in Cuba this week to hold talks there

Minister Bryan attends Seatrade Cruise Global Conference in Florida

Police investigate armed robberies in George Town and West Bay

Wednesday Apr 27

26?C
Cayman News
loopcayman

1 hrs ago

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is delighted to announce a new partnership with Maples Group to support several community groups across Grand Cayman. The new Community Connections programme offers hands-on art lessons to those who may not have regular access to NGCI, including children from the Bonaventure Boys’ Home, Frances Bodden Children’s Home, and clients of Sunrise Adult Training Centre.

Following the success of a 2021 pilot project, the programme includes regular art classes delivered at both Bonaventure Boys’ Home and Frances Bodden Children’s Home. The new programme also re-establishes NGCI’s longstanding relationship with Sunrise, inviting clients to quarterly Gallery visits for art lessons and exhibition tours. All Community Connections sessions cover art practice, theory, and learning, using local art and cultural themes to support lessons. Beyond these practical skills, the programme also aims to support participants’ social and emotional wellbeing by fostering a safe space for self-expression, creative problem solving and stress relief.

In an ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusion, and through Maples Group’s generous sponsorship, sessions are available to participants at no cost.

Reacting to the launch of the programme, NGCI Education Manager Maia Muttoo said:

The National Gallery is thrilled to be launching Community Connections through the generous support of Maples. All three organisations under this programme umbrella were keen to introduce or expand creative self-expression and art education opportunities to and in their respective groups; Maples’ sponsorship has allowed NGCI to meet this community need. We have already begun delivering sessions, and look forward to continued collaboration with our community partners.

Commenting on the Group’s decision to support the Community Connections programme, Laura Chisholm, Senior Vice President and member of the Maples Group Foundation committee, said:

Providing access to creative outlets and educational resources for all members of our community is something we are passionate about and we are proud of our collaboration with NGCI. We wish the gallery the best of luck in rolling out the programme and are excited to see the artistic outputs of participants as they practice new skills and explore new ways to express themselves.

To learn more about NGCI’s education and outreach programmes, visit our website at https://www.nationalgallery.org.ky/learn/. For more information or questions on the Community Connections programme, contact [email protected] or call 345-945-8111.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Maples Group partners with National Gallery

Sport

NBA: Grizzlies rally again from big deficit for 3-2 lead

Cayman News

COVID-19 figures for April 26, 2022

More From

Cayman News

Cayman purchased 48.8 billion in US Bonds in Feb, the highest globally

The US Department of Treasury publishes data files of the Treasury International Capital (TIC) reporting system, which provides information on capital movements between the United States and foreign c

Cayman News

See also

Meals on Wheels van reported stolen this Tuesday morning

A van belonging to Meals on Wheels manager, Jennifer West, was reported stolen this morning from outside her home on Old Crewe Road.
West, a single mother of two, described the vehicle as

Environment

Cayman Brac woman inducted into NASA Inventors Hall of Fame

Dr. Martha Kay (Bodden) Williams of Cayman Brac has been inducted into the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame.
The NASA Inventors Hall of Fame recognizes civil servant innovators who are making signific

Cayman News

Coast Guard provides update on search for three missing persons

Over the weekend, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard reported the results of their search for three missing persons.
The latest is that, as of last night, April 24, the Coast Guard located

Cayman News

Tourism stipend fraud uncovered in Cayman; Govt looking to prosecute

An inadvertent data breach at the Ministry of Border Control & Labour has identified suspected fraud by a number of recipients of the Displaced Tourism Employees Stipend. These have since been rep

Environment

Cayman’s Blue Iguanas are breeding! Everything you want to know…

If you have visited the Blue Iguana Conservation (BIC) facility recently, you may have noticed that the iguanas are paired up for breeding season. This basically means that some matchmaking has been g