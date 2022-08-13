Maples Group announces 3 year partnership with Cayman Connection Loop Cayman Islands

The Maples Group announced that it has agreed a three-year partnership with the non-profit organisation, Cayman Connection.

According to the Maples Group, the partnership is part of Cayman Connection’s Corporate Supporter programme, which provides funding for programmes and services that benefit a global community of over 1,500 Caymanians, friends and associates of the Cayman Islands. Over the next three years, the Group will provide funding to assist the non-profit to continue to build its network and offerings of wellbeing, knowledge and skill-building events to its members.

Commenting on the Group’s partnership with Cayman Connection, Cayman Islands Managing Partner, Matthew Gardner, said:

Investing in the next generation is integral to the Maples Group’s values and we are pleased to continue our collaboration with Cayman Connection. It is our hope that this financial commitment will enable Cayman Connection to continue providing invaluable services, support and programmes to overseas Caymanian students.

Cayman Connection Executive Director, Kate Kandiah, also commented, saying:

We are absolutely delighted to enter into a three-year corporate partnership with the Maples Group, who have been supportive on a number of initiatives with us over the years, including sponsoring their UK scholarship students to attend Cayman Day last year. Supporting Caymanians overseas, particularly students, is clearly a priority for the Maples Group and we are delighted that we can work with them to ensure a successful experience for all of our Caymanian students overseas.

Some of the services and programmes provided by Cayman Connection include networking events, bi-monthly virtual events on a variety of topics, the annual Cayman Day and the inaugural Making Waves Awards taking place this year, where the Maples Group is also the Financial, Legal & Professional Services award sponsor.

To learn more about Cayman Connection, visit https://caymanconnection.org/

The Maples Group continues to support local causes and organisations in the Cayman Islands which focus on the development, improvement and benefit of six pillars in the community: Youth & Education, Environment, Healthcare, Sports, Arts & Culture and Community Outreach. To keep up to date with the Maples Group philanthropic efforts, follow the Maples Group Facebook page and Instagram page @MaplesGroup.