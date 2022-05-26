Mango Tree, SportsMax, prizes & bikinis at the Champions League finals | Loop Cayman Islands

The football world’s most prestigious club tournament, the UEFA Champions League, which has been running since September, is finally down to the last two teams. Real Madrid and Liverpool are scheduled to go to battle on May 28 and there will be no better way to catch the live action than at the Mango Tree Bar & Grill, at the corner of Shedden Road and Dorcy Drive, where SportsMax, the Caribbean’s premier channel of global and regional sporting content, will be joining the Mango Tree team to give sports fans what is being described as “a watch party experience like none other.”

The game… What to expect on May 28…

Real Madrid has come back from the dead on more than one occasion to get to Paris. They were two-nil down with 45 minutes to go in the last 16 until inform striker Karim Benzema scored a hattrick at the Bernabeu to put Madrid into the quarter-final. Liverpool beat Inter Milan 2-1 with some nervy moments but got over the line. Liverpool cruised past Benfica 6 – 4 over the two legs in the quarter-final, while Madrid had a tricky tie with Chelsea, where it needed an extra-time goal to get by the blues 5-4 over the two legs.

The semi-final was not plain sailing for either team. Both games came down to the wire, nail-biting ties for both fans. Real Madrid lost 4-3 to Man City in the first leg; it was probably the best game of the campaign. Real Madrid never gave up and scored two goals in the ninety minute to progress. One of the best champions league comebacks of all time. Liverpool had an easier tie facing Villareal and looked that way in the first leg with a comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield. They all changed in the second leg in Spain when Liverpool went 2-0 down and looked rattled. They came out a completely different side in the second half bringing on Diaz, who got on the score sheet and an assist to win the Man of the Match award. It looked comfortable with a 5-3 aggregate win, but you would know that wasn’t the case if you watched it.

Liverpool is out for Revenge

This is not the first time these two sides have met in a champion’s league final. They faced each other in 2018 when Madrid came out victorious, beating Liverpool 3-1. The game was entertaining when Ramos assaulted Liverpool’s main man, who was forced to come off after 30 minutes. Liverpool keeper Loris Karius with a howler that he hasn’t recovered from and one of the best Champions League goals ever by Gareth Bale. Hopefully, this will be entertaining and filled with goals for the neutrals to enjoy. Mo Salah stated after Liverpool’s win that he wanted Madrid after they beat them in 2018, so now he has his chance. Will they be able to get one over on the Spanish giants?

Who are the favourites?

Liverpool is a slight favourite with the bookies but means nothing in a final with a lot of pressure on both teams. Real Madrid has the most European Cups of any team in Europe, and if they win this, it will be their 14th. On the other hand, Liverpool is trying to make it their 7th title and second under J?rgen Klopp. If the previous games are anything to go by, the neutrals will not be let down.

