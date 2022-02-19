Man unfortunately succumbs to injuries following Shamrock accident | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported earlier this week that a 43-year-old male suffered serious head wound and burns to the face and body after a single vehicle collision on Shamrock Road. The RCIPS has now provided an update that the man, identified as Seamard Green of Bodden Town, has succumbed to his wounds and passed away.

The RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit is now appealing for witnesses who may have seen this collision on Shamrock Road, in the vicinity of Valley Drive, just before midnight on Wednesday, February 16.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the Bodden Town Police Station 947-2220.

The RCIPS expresses condolences to the family of the deceased.