Man robbed while sitting in vehicle outside bar, one person arrested Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on October 22, officers received a report of an incident which had taken place at about 2:20am the same day where a man, who was in a vehicle outside a bar on Shedden Road, was robbed and assaulted.

According to the RCIPS, the victim was approached by three masked men who assaulted him and stole jewellery. The men then fled the location in a vehicle.

One of the suspects is described as being of dark complexion, medium build, about 5’11” tall, and was wearing a ski mask and a black jacket.

Another was about 6’1″ tall, of slim build, and wearing a mask covering his nose and chin.

The third man was of larger build, about 5’11” tall and was wearing a full mask.

Shortly afterwards, officers located a vehicle fitting the description of the one used by the suspects at a location on Canal Point Drive.

Officers approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver who fit the description of one of the suspects.

The man, age 23 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.