Man pleads guilty to killing, eating parts of guy named Kevin Bacon Loop Cayman Islands

A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from a ceiling pleaded guilty Thursday to murder, apparently against the advice of his lawyers.

Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court, nearly three years after Kevin Bacon, 25, was killed in Bennington Township, 90 miles (145 kilometres) northwest of Detroit, Michigan.

Latunski, 52, killed and ate Bacon’s private parts after the two met on a dating app.

A judge will hold a hearing on October 18 to determine if the case will be classified as first-degree or second-degree murder. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Defence attorney Mary Chartier was interested in pursuing an insanity defence at trial, MLive.com reported.

“While this is not an outcome that Mr Krause and I think is in Mr Latunski’s best interest, we do have to follow Mr Latunski’s wishes,” Chartier said, referring to co-counsel Kurt Krause. “We have discussed this matter and consistently he’s been very clear, more than once, multiple times, on his choice and on his reasoning.”

Latunski initially was found incompetent to stand trial but that status changed after mental health treatment.

Associated Press