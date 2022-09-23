Man pleads guilty to killing, eating parts of guy named Kevin Bacon Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Man pleads guilty to killing, eating parts of guy named Kevin Bacon Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Coast Guard issues storm safety reminders for boat owners

Man pleads guilty to killing, eating parts of guy named Kevin Bacon

Customs advises customers to clear cargo at port authority

Tips to prepare for a tropical storm

Hurricane Alert issued for Cayman Islands

Tropical storm or Cat 1 hurricane possible for Jamaica and Cayman

Man faces court for possession of bullet-proof vest

Man arrested in Cayman Brac for ganja and using fake $100 bill

Young people plan protest in front of government building Friday

Tropical Storm Newton tracking off coast of Mexico

Friday Sep 23

29?C
World News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Victim Kevin Bacon (l) and his killer Mark Latunski.

A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from a ceiling pleaded guilty Thursday to murder, apparently against the advice of his lawyers.

Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court, nearly three years after Kevin Bacon, 25, was killed in Bennington Township, 90 miles (145 kilometres) northwest of Detroit, Michigan.

Latunski, 52, killed and ate Bacon’s private parts after the two met on a dating app.

A judge will hold a hearing on October 18 to determine if the case will be classified as first-degree or second-degree murder. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Defence attorney Mary Chartier was interested in pursuing an insanity defence at trial, MLive.com reported.

“While this is not an outcome that Mr Krause and I think is in Mr Latunski’s best interest, we do have to follow Mr Latunski’s wishes,” Chartier said, referring to co-counsel Kurt Krause. “We have discussed this matter and consistently he’s been very clear, more than once, multiple times, on his choice and on his reasoning.”

Latunski initially was found incompetent to stand trial but that status changed after mental health treatment.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Coast Guard issues storm safety reminders for boat owners

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Hermine forms in Eastern Atlantic

World News

Man pleads guilty to killing, eating parts of guy named Kevin Bacon

More From

Cayman News

Tropical storm or Cat 1 hurricane possible for Jamaica and Cayman

The National Hurricane Center reported on the morning of Friday, September 23, 2022 that Tropical Depression Nine is moving west-north-west at about 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

See also

Cayman News

Young people plan protest in front of government building Friday

Plastic Free Cayman, Protect Our Future and other young people are expected to stage a protest outside the Government Administration Building on Friday afternoon, September 23.
The groups wil

Cayman News

OfReg investigation finds FLOW overcharged business customers

OfReg is investigating the pricing practices of telecommunications service provider FLOW.
It has, so far, confirmed that FLOW overcharged all of its fixed line business customers from January 2019

Caribbean News

Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona bore down on the Dominican Republic Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.”

Cayman News

Seven migrants arrive in East End

The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) confirms that a vessel with six male migrants and one female migrant arrived in East End, off Morritts Tortuga Club at approximately 2:30am

Cayman News

Hurricane Alert issued for Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Government has issued a Hurricane Alert for the Cayman Islands.
The Cayman Islands National Weather Service said it will continue to monitor the progress of this system.&nb