The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) previously reported that, on July 1, officers responded to a firearms incident in the vicinity of Gun Square Road where one man was shot. Another man, age 28 of Bodden Town, who was arrested on the same day in relation to a fatal shooting on Gun Square Road, Bodden Town, has been formally charged with murder.

The RCIPS say that the man will appear in court tomorrow, July 5.