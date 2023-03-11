Man fires shot at another man on Eastern Avenue Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Man fires shot at another man on Eastern Avenue

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that shortly before 10:40pm on March 9, officers responded to a report of a firearm incident on Eastern Avenue in the vicinity of the Shedden Road intersection.

According to the RCIPS, it was reported that a man had been approached by another man known to him. The second man brandished a firearm and fired a single shot at the first man, and then left the scene on foot. The first man was not hit by the shot and was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as being about 5’6″ in height, of dark complexion and slim build.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip

