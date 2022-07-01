Man charged with 5 offenses in relation to domestic incidents, July 1 | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Man charged with 5 offenses in relation to domestic incidents, July 1 | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Man charged with 5 offenses in relation to domestic incidents, July 1

CUC agrees with government to provide relief on fuel costs this summer

Early Childhood Assistance Programme funding extended

July 1: Tropical Storm Bonnie heads to Nicaragua & Costa Rica

Nomination deadline near for Cayman Connection’s Making Waves Awards

COVID-19 data released for Epidemiological Week 25

Regiment completes nine day emergency training exercise

Stamp Issue for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

RCIPS advises of road closures for CayMAS carnival

OfReg helps resolve dispute between C3 and FLOW

Friday Jul 01

29?C
Cayman News
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported today that a man, age 29 of George Town, has been arrested and charged with three counts of Assault ABH and one count of Damage to Property, in relation to a series of domestic incidents which took place between May 6 and June 16.

He has also been charged with Breach of a Protection Order, contrary to section 22(1) of the Protection from Domestic Violence Act, in relation to the incidents.

“Protection orders are an important tool for addressing incidents of domestic violence,” says Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “Having such orders in place provides another avenue for arresting and charging perpetrators who breach them, thus helping safeguard victims. This case is one recent example where the breach of a protection order has led to additional charges.”

The man was due to appear in court today, July 1.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Man charged with 5 offenses in relation to domestic incidents, July 1

Cayman News

CUC agrees with government to provide relief on fuel costs this summer

Sport

Wimbledon wild-card entry outside top 100 gets Djokovic next

More From

Cayman News

Coach ‘Gillie’ retires from Department of Sports after 26 years

The last of his generation of trainers, Coach Ernie ‘Gillie’ Edison Seymour, GGM has retired from the Department of Sports (DOS) following an impressive 26-year tenure.
The Gold Medal of Merit and

Cayman News

June 30: Tropical storm warnings for Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua

See also

Heavy rainfall and some flash flooding predicted

Cayman News

RCIPS advises of road closures for CayMAS carnival

The RCIPS is informing the public about the following road closures taking place on Saturday, 2 July, in order to facilitate the CayMAS Carnival street parade.
From 10:30am to 1:00pm, South Ch

Cayman News

Ironshore Group launches Cayman-based record labels

New Cayman music company, Ironshore Group, has announced the launch of two record labels, Ironshore Records and Everheart Records, dedicated to giving the Cayman Islands a presence in the world music

Cayman News

Canover Watson challenges legal aid director for refusing application

Watson says he does not have the financial means to fund his representation for July trial

Cayman News

July 1: Tropical Storm Bonnie heads to Nicaragua & Costa Rica

Heavy rainfall expected for San Andres, Nicaragua and Costa Rica this Friday