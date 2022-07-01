Man charged with 5 offenses in relation to domestic incidents, July 1 | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported today that a man, age 29 of George Town, has been arrested and charged with three counts of Assault ABH and one count of Damage to Property, in relation to a series of domestic incidents which took place between May 6 and June 16.

He has also been charged with Breach of a Protection Order, contrary to section 22(1) of the Protection from Domestic Violence Act, in relation to the incidents.

“Protection orders are an important tool for addressing incidents of domestic violence,” says Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “Having such orders in place provides another avenue for arresting and charging perpetrators who breach them, thus helping safeguard victims. This case is one recent example where the breach of a protection order has led to additional charges.”

The man was due to appear in court today, July 1.