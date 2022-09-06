Man charged after police say they found drugs, cash on boat

A Spooners Estate captain has been charged following a boat chase that ended at Frenchmans Cay on Aug. 23, police said.

After a search uncovered cash and drugs, Jahnai Pickering, 25, will face charges for possession of proceeds of criminal conduct and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to a press release from the Police Information Office.

Police did not say how much cash or drugs they found or provide further information about the seizures.

The chase, which involved United States federal agents, was the result of a joint operation between the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force and US authorities, the release stated.

Mr. Pickering was the lone occupant of the boat, police said.

“Since investigations are still very active, no other information can be released at this time,” the Aug. 24 release stated.