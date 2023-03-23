Man arrested in relation to Eastern Avenue armed robbery Loop Cayman Islands

March 21, 2023 12:29 PM ET

The police have arrested a man suspected of pulling off an armed robbery at a business establishment on Eastern Avenue, just north of Godfrey Nixon Way on Friday morning.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested hours after the crime at 8pm on Friday and offered police bail pending further investigation.

The suspect, who is of a George Town address, was arrested after the police stopped a vehicle that he was driving.

The robbery in question occurred around 1am on Friday. It was reported that two men, one of whom was carrying a gun, entered the location and demanded cash.

The men then fled the location with a quantity of cash. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

The culprits are both described as being of dark complexion and medium build. Both were wearing green shirts and dark glasses and had their faces covered.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4999.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.

