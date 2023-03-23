Man arrested in relation to Eastern Avenue armed robbery Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman residents to be impacted as US interest rates go up again
You may be charged: Authorities sound boat warning after incident
Property owners sue tenants for 13k in rent, strata and garbage fees
Water service disconnection notice for March 27
Missing teens located, said to be in good health
McTaggart says Cabinet reshuffle “hardly comes as a surprise”
Saunders resigns as Finance Minister & Seymour is new Labour Minister
Man arrested in relation to Eastern Avenue armed robbery
15-year-old girls reported missing again
Cayman regulator issues statement about failed Silicon Valley Bank
The police have arrested a man suspected of pulling off an armed robbery at a business establishment on Eastern Avenue, just north of Godfrey Nixon Way on Friday morning.
The 29-year-old suspect was arrested hours after the crime at 8pm on Friday and offered police bail pending further investigation.
The suspect, who is of a George Town address, was arrested after the police stopped a vehicle that he was driving.
The robbery in question occurred around 1am on Friday. It was reported that two men, one of whom was carrying a gun, entered the location and demanded cash.
The men then fled the location with a quantity of cash. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.
The culprits are both described as being of dark complexion and medium build. Both were wearing green shirts and dark glasses and had their faces covered.
The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4999.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.
More From
Owners asking court for possession of property and say tenants are trespassers
McTaggart wants Government to focus on delivering solutions to the challenges the country is facing rather than its own internal divisions
The two West Bay teens who were reported missing on the night of Friday, March 17 have been located.
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service made the disclosure in a release on Tuesday.
The girl
Water Authority Cayman is inviting persons who are over 14 years old and currently enrolled in school (high school, college, university, etc.) or recently graduated to apply for a summer internsh
Areas include the Colliers Wilderness Reserve and the Salina Reserve
Today (March 22), the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System announced an increase in the interest rate on borrowing by a quarter of a percentage point.
Regarding subsequent rate hikes, t