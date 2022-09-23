Man arrested in Cayman Brac for ganja and using fake $100 bill Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on September 21, RCIPS officers responded to a report that a man had attempted to use a counterfeit CI $100 note at a business in Cayman Brac on two separate occasions. The officers conducted enquiries and later located the man and arrested him on suspicion of uttering a forged note.

RCIPS officers then conducted a search of the man’s residence, during which they recovered a quantity of ganja and utensils that appeared to be used in the consumption of cocaine. The man was further arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, consumption of cocaine and possession of a drug utensil.

He was granted bail as investigations continue.

Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant for counterfeit notes which continue to be in circulation: https://www.rcips.ky/rcips-fciu-issues-reminder-on-circulation-of-forged-bank-notes-22-august