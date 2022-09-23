Man arrested in Cayman Brac for ganja and using fake $100 bill Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Man arrested in Cayman Brac for ganja and using fake $100 bill Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Man faces court for possession of bullet-proof vest

Man arrested in Cayman Brac for ganja and using fake $100 bill

Young people plan protest in front of government building Friday

Tropical Storm Newton tracking off coast of Mexico

Seven migrants arrive in East End

Opposition says gov’t mired in confusion and is ineffective

Parliament called upon to declare lack of confidence in gov’t

OfReg investigation finds FLOW overcharged business customers

Appleton Estate Decades comes to Cayman Islands

‘I have no interest in being next Speaker,’ Alric Lindsay

Friday Sep 23

29?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on September 21, RCIPS officers responded to a report that a man had attempted to use a counterfeit CI $100 note at a business in Cayman Brac on two separate occasions. The officers conducted enquiries and later located the man and arrested him on suspicion of uttering a forged note.

RCIPS officers then conducted a search of the man’s residence, during which they recovered a quantity of ganja and utensils that appeared to be used in the consumption of cocaine. The man was further arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, consumption of cocaine and possession of a drug utensil.

He was granted bail as investigations continue.

Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant for counterfeit notes which continue to be in circulation: https://www.rcips.ky/rcips-fciu-issues-reminder-on-circulation-of-forged-bank-notes-22-august

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Tropical Depression Nine forms over Central Caribbean Sea

Cayman News

Man faces court for possession of bullet-proof vest

Cayman News

Man arrested in Cayman Brac for ganja and using fake $100 bill

More From

Cayman News

Young people plan protest in front of government building Friday

Plastic Free Cayman, Protect Our Future and other young people are expected to stage a protest outside the Government Administration Building on Friday afternoon, September 23.
The groups wil

Cayman News

Seven migrants arrive in East End

See also

The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) confirms that a vessel with six male migrants and one female migrant arrived in East End, off Morritts Tortuga Club at approximately 2:30am

Cayman News

OfReg investigation finds FLOW overcharged business customers

OfReg is investigating the pricing practices of telecommunications service provider FLOW.
It has, so far, confirmed that FLOW overcharged all of its fixed line business customers from January 2019

Caribbean News

Prayers for Puerto Rico, but public wary of past alleged FEMA fraud

Prayers are going out to Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona this weekend. US President Joe Biden has also declared an emergency for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico a

Caribbean News

Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona bore down on the Dominican Republic Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.”

World News

Constitution stops Charles becoming Britain’s ‘green’ king

On a blustery November day last year Britain’s future king stood before world leaders to deliver a rallying cry that they should “act with all despatch, and decisively” to confront a common enemy.