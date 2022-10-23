Man arrested for armed robbery on Kennedy Drive, George Town Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly after 2:00pm on October 22, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery outside an address on Kennedy Drive in George Town.

According to the RCIPS, it was reported that two men approached a group of persons at the location, brandishing a firearm and robbed them of a bag containing cash. The men then fled, with one riding a bicycle while the other was on foot.

One of the suspects was described as wearing a light-coloured long sleeved shirt with red shoes and black pants, while the second was wearing dark clothing.

Later that day officers arrested one man, age 22 of George Town, on suspicion of robbery in relation to the incident. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.