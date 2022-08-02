Man arrested for armed robbery Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that a 27-year-old-man of George Town has been formally charged by the police on two counts of Robbery and one count of Possession of an Imitation Firearm with Intent.

The charges are in relation to two separate reports of robberies that took place in the early morning of March 30 where two men stated that an armed man approached and assaulted them, then stole their personal properties.

The George Town man appeared in court on August 1, 2022, and was remanded to return on Friday, August 5 to the Grand Court.