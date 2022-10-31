Man accused of pointing an imitation gun at police officer charged Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Man accused of pointing an imitation gun at police officer charged

Paul Henry

1 hrs ago

A Bodden Town resident accused of pointing an imitation firearm at a police officer during a traffic incident has been charged.

The 30-year-old man was charged on Thursday, 27 October with possession of an imitation firearm with the intent to commit a crime, namely causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He was also charged with driving without insurance, and driving whilst disqualified.

The accused will appear in court on Monday, 31 October.

The reported incident occurred after the police stopped the man in relation to a motor vehicle collision on Friday, 23 September.

