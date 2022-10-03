Man accused of attacking family with machete

A Diamond Estate man was charged last Thursday for wounding his wife and stepdaughter in a machete attack following an argument at the family’s home, police said.

Officers of the Criminal Investigations Department charged 35-year-old Esworth Barnwell with inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and being armed with an offensive weapon, according to the Police Information Office.

Following the incident, which took place on the evening of Sept. 19, both the wife and stepdaughter were taken to the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital, police said.

The stepdaughter was in serious but stable condition as of last Thursday, while the wife was treated and released, according to police, who didn’t provide further updates.

Two minor children who were also in the home were unharmed, the PIO stated. Mr. Barnwell was due to appear before Magistrates’ Court at the next available sitting, police said last Thursday.