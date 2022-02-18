Major cruise tourism announcement to be made next week | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
– Updated

At a press briefing today, February 17, Minister of Tourism, Kenneth Bryan indicated that the local cruise sector should start preparing to welcome cruise ships back to Cayman.

The Minister said, “For those who are in the cruise sector, it is time to start getting ready,” and indicated that a major announcement would be made next week that would impact attractions, tour operators and others who are connected to the cruise industry.

On January 25, cabinet approved the extension of the temporary ban on cruise ship calls until February 25 2022 at 11:59pm.

Earlier this month, Minister Bryan met with Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) President Michele Paige as well as and other senior executives from the cruise industry to discuss the return of cruises to Cayman and while the discussions were extensive, no firm decisions had been made. On Februry 9, Carnival cruise ships announced that Grand Cayman had been removed from its February itineraries and other ports had been substituted instead.

Central to Minister Bryan’s discussions with the FCCA, which were also attended by Minister of Health and Wellness Sabrina Turner, were safety protocols and how the cruise calls will be managed from a health and safety perspective. Minister Bryan indicated that these issues were continuing to be ironed out via virtual communication channels and important decisions were being made.

“If you need staff to come back to work, start contacting them now,” said Minister Bryan, and urged employers to hire Caymanians when hiring new employees.

Minister Bryan said that the decisions being made would be good for the cruise industry.

