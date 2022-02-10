Lyn looks toward NCAA Division II national championships

Danneika Lyn

Caymanian sprinter Danneika Lyn has provisionally qualified for the NCAA Division II indoor track-and-field national championships.

Lyn, 19, who attends Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, finished third in the women’s 60-metre final in a time of 7.50 seconds during the Bearcat Invite, hosted by Northwest Missouri State University, on Saturday, 5 Feb.

Her performance earned her a provisional qualifying time for the national championships in March.

