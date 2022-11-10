LoopGoodNewsDay: Hats off to our volunteers, charitable organisations Loop Cayman Islands

As we mark Good News Day today, Loop News contributor and financial services professional Alric Lindsay talks about some of his experiences as a volunteer with various groups in the Cayman Islands.

Lindsay shares a number of positive aspects, including his appreciation for those managing charities, the benefits to the overall community of their work and his own personal growth from the opportunity to be a part of the charitable efforts of various organisations.

Charity bosses

Chef Christian from the Wharf Restaurant and Alric sorting meals for distribution.

Regarding the people who run charities, Lindsay shares that “some of the people that you see heading up charities are those who left their full-time jobs somewhere else in the industry”.

“This is admirable because they could be working for a big firm making a higher salary, perhaps even living a lavish lifestyle, but, instead, they choose to dedicate their lives to helping others,” Lindsay says.

“Working closely with some of the organisers, I also acknowledge that, while they are doing their work selflessly and are not asking for any reward in return or even to have a light shine on them, they do make personal sacrifices that many people are unaware of — often giving everything they have to ensure that others may have a chance to progress,” Lindsay adds.

Speaking of the time commitment made by these charity bosses and charity members, Lindsay explains that while organising teams in and outside their organisations to help others, they spend long hours identifying additional community needs, liaising with private and public sponsors and organising volunteer teams who will go where the help is needed.

“The time spent by them means that there is less time available to their own families or even recreational activities. This is time that they may never recoup,” Lindsay explains.

“Rarely do they ever think of it as a loss though, in fact, some see it as more of a personal investment in their communities, which could lead to successful outcomes for those who receive assistance.

“I have to say, though, sometimes it is hard to watch how hard charity organises work. This is especially the case for individual organisers who, at times, offer all the resources they have, which may be the last thing they have, just to let fellow individuals and families in the community know that someone is there for them,” Lindsay continues.

“For these and many other reasons, I appreciate these humble, kind and hardworking persons who operate charities,” Lindsay says.

Corporate responsibility

Governor Martyn Roper and Alric Lindsay interact during a charity event.

Lindsay noted that many local companies contribute to charities from time to time.

“I remember delivering goods during the pandemic lockdown, for example, and the Wharf chef, Christian, prepared meals for Caymanian and other tourism workers.

“I also recall how much smaller restaurants, like Levonna’s kitchen and Famous Restaurant, cooked some meals for free so that others could have one. In addition, the doctors at Doctors’ Hospital made meals at their facility, which volunteers delivered to all districts, from West Bay to East End.

“There were also big corporations, like Maples and Calder and Cayman Finance, I think, which made substantial donations to charities like the Cayman Food Bank.

“Lastly, outside the pandemic, many companies allow their employees time off during the day to do charitable work, like delivering meals to the elderly through Meals on Wheels. It is really amazing to see, companies big and small helping this way,” Lindsay says.

Those that receive help

Regarding people that charities help, Lindsay says it is almost impossible to discuss the details due to the high level of confidentiality and privacy that charitable organisations must maintain in respect of the people they assist.

Notwithstanding this, he shares; “Help is a two-way thing, not one-way as some people might initially think.

“For example, there are days when a volunteer feels immense joy just by seeing the smile on someone’s face as they receive assistance. It is this joy that keeps some volunteers going.

“Admittedly, it is also what kept me going, delivering meals during the pandemic and now, while doing weekly meal deliveries to the elderly and shut-ins, mostly in West Bay.”

Mentors help along the way

Alric and Sherry-Ann

Lindsay also explains that, in carrying out the work of charitable organisations, he and other volunteers had significant help along the way, mostly in the form of mentors.

“In my experience with the Cayman Food Bank, Mrs Marie Eden and Mr Phillip Hyre were excellent examples to follow. They are always patient, kind and willing to assist, even in their busiest and toughest times.

“They really bring a new definition of what it means to be resilient,” Lindsay says.

“I also admire people like Ms Sherry-Ann, who find creative ways to help and who are able to rally up a high level of support for causes within a short timeframe where assistance is urgently needed,” he continues.

Encouraging others

Based on his positive experience with charitable organisations and individuals in the community, Lindsay says he would encourage others to make charitable work an integral component of their daily lives.

“Even if you think you don’t have anything to offer, please remember that your resources are not just financial, but include your time, even if it is only the one hour that you spend helping an organisation or an individual in the community.

“It is really worth it to the overall community in the end,” Lindsay concludes.