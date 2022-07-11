Longstanding RCIPS police officer killed in weekend shooting | Loop Cayman Islands

The RCIPS has confirmed the passing of RCIPS Police Constable Antonio Lopez-Jackson, age 64 of George Town, who was killed during a shooting incident on Saturday, July 9, while vacationing in Honduras with family. No one else was injured during the incident.

PC Jackson served with the RCIPS for a total of 24 years and in 2016, he earned an Overseas Territories Police Long Service Medal. He attained the rank of senior constable prior to mandatory retirement at 55. After mandatory retirement he was re-engaged at the reduced rank of constable.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague in these circumstances, and extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” says Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne.

“We are offering our full support to the family during this difficult time, and are liaising with the Honduran authorities, who have a full investigation underway”.