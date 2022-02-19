Long lines at PGIA on 1st day of travel insurance requirement

LADYVILLE, Belize District, Tues. Feb. 15, 2022– The Belize Travel Health Insurance plan, mandatory for most non-residents visiting the country, was implemented on Tuesday and resulted in long lines and several delays at the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA) due to the failure of many passengers to purchase the insurance coverage prior to their arrival. While many of the travelers expressed frustration at the lengthy process for entering the country, made even lengthier by the COVID-19 screening process and immigration lines, they also acknowledged the travel insurance’s importance when it comes to protecting visitors and locals alike during the pandemic. Since Tuesday, reports have been emerging that the process is undergoing swift improvements and each new set of travelers arriving in the country are encountering a process that is a bit more efficient. It remains to be seen, however, how well those improvements will hold up in the face of almost twenty international flights scheduled to arrive in the country this weekend as well as throughout the remainder of the high season.

The insurance package, which can be purchased online at http://www.belizetravelinsurance.com/ as well as at any official entry point in the country, is priced at $18 US ($36 BZ) and provides up to $50,000 US in financial coverage for a total of 21 days to visitors in the event that any emergency might arise during their trip. It includes any possible COVID-19-related medical expenses as well as an additional $2,000 to pay for accommodations during any required quarantine. By all indications, the policy is being provided by the Insurance Corporation of (ICB), and while it is mandatory for most visitors, Belizeans, permanent residents, qualified retired persons, foreign homeowners, long-stay non-nationals, military personnel, members of the Peace Corps, airline crew, and those staying in Belize for less than 24 hours, are exempt from the requirement.

The Belize Travel Health Insurance plan was first announced back in January and was met with some resistance from many stakeholders in the tourism industry. Despite those objections, however, GoB proceeded with the implementation of the plan.