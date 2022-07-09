Liquor License holders reminded of upcoming September meeting | Loop Cayman Islands

Grand Cayman Liquor License holders – including those with music and dancing licenses – are reminded of the upcoming Annual Liquor Licensing Meeting which will be held on September 8, 2022.

Liquor license holders that are seeking to renew their license are reminded to submit the renewal application by 4pm August 9, 2022 to be added to the meeting agenda. Renewal applications can be completed online at https://online.gov.ky/dci/faces/guidance.

License holders are also advised that licenses expiring on September 30, 2022 must be renewed at this annual session to operate for the new license period which begins on October 1st 2022.

Business owners may contact the relevant Departments directly should they have any questions relating to inspections. Contact details have been placed below:

Department of Environmental Health – 949-6696 or email [email protected]

Cayman Islands Fire Service – The Department suggests that inspections are booked using the online Planning System (OPS) at www.planning.ky/ops or alternatively you may email [email protected]

The Port Authority: Vessel inspection requests and fees should be made at the Port Authority location at 45A, Seafarers Drive, George Town. All queries can be directed to 949-2055 or email [email protected] or [email protected]