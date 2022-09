In a small private gathering at Government House, a round of fire reverberated every 10 seconds for each year of the life of Queen Elizabeth II as the country mourns her passing on Thursday, September 8.

This marked the first day of a national period of mourning throughout the Cayman Islands.

Flanked by dignitaries and colleagues, Governor, Martyn Roper as well as Premier G Wayne Panton were the first to sign the condolence book now open to the public.