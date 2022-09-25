Leanni Tibbetts crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022 Loop Cayman Islands

Leanni Tibbetts has been crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022.

Tibbetts, who was contestant #1, also won Miss Photogenic, Miss Best on Sports, Miss Best Island Couture and Miss Best in Interview at the event held at the Harquail Theatre on Saturday night.

For her win, Tibbets received a $70,000 four year educational scholarship from the Cayman Islands Government, along with gift cards, a one year membership to F45 training, a four month personal training package and a certification course for divers.

First runner-up in the competition was Melissa Bridgemohan. She took home a trophy, gym membership, gift cards, a divers’ certification course and three months personal training package. As customary, the first runner-up will take the place of Tibbetts in the event that Tibbetts is unable to perform the role for any reason.

Second runner-up was Latoya Jackson, who received a trophy, gift cards, a turtle necklace and two months’ personal training.

Other winners were as follows:

Miss Multimedia: Angelique Copeland Miss Congeniality: tie between Latoya Jackson and Deverlee Ramos Bodden Miss Best in Swimwear: Latoya Jackson Miss Best in Gown: Latoya Jackson

More about Miss World Cayman Islands

Miss World Cayman Islands (MWCI) is a local beauty pageant that offers young Caymanian women the opportunity to compete in the Miss World pageant.

MWCI also aims to inspire, nurture and empower young women to be leaders in their communities through Girl Power Cayman, a non-profit organisation.

MWCI was established in 2017 by Director, Pamela J. Ebanks-Small a past Miss Cayman Islands who competed in the Miss Universe and Miss World pageants.

For more information about Miss World Cayman Islands please contact [email protected] or visit their social media page at https://www.facebook.com/missworldcayman/