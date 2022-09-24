Leader Of The Opposition encourages residents to get prepared Loop Cayman Islands

Following of the announcement of a Hurricane Alert, Roy McTaggart, the Leader of the Opposition, issued a reminder yesterday encouraging residents to get prepared for the impending storm.

“If you haven’t already done so, get your Hurricane supplies, secure your homes and take all necessary steps to protect your property,” McTaggart said.

McTaggart also mentioned that “some hardware stores will open during the day on Sunday if needed,” but warned that members of the public should not wait to prepare themselves.

As to places to find safe refuge in the event that the storm seriously impacts the Cayman Islands and poses serious risks to residents, McTaggart encouraged members of the public to “Locate the nearest hurricane shelter and make plans to go there as soon as they are open” in the event they “are unable to safely shelter at home.”

For your own safety, please follow all instructions and advice given by official sources. Listen to your local radio stations, including Radio Cayman at 89.9 FM in Grand Cayman and 93.9 FM in Cayman Brac. Also, log onto the Hazard Management website at www.caymanprepared.ky for the latest information.”

McTaggart added.