Leader Of The Opposition encourages residents to get prepared Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Leader Of The Opposition encourages residents to get prepared

Roy McTaggart, the Leader of the Opposition

Following of the announcement of a Hurricane Alert, Roy McTaggart, the Leader of the Opposition, issued a reminder yesterday encouraging residents to get prepared for the impending storm.

“If you haven’t already done so, get your Hurricane supplies, secure your homes and take all necessary steps to protect your property,” McTaggart said.

McTaggart also mentioned that “some hardware stores will open during the day on Sunday if needed,” but warned that members of the public should not wait to prepare themselves.

As to places to find safe refuge in the event that the storm seriously impacts the Cayman Islands and poses serious risks to residents, McTaggart encouraged members of the public to “Locate the nearest hurricane shelter and make plans to go there as soon as they are open” in the event they “are unable to safely shelter at home.”

For your own safety, please follow all instructions and advice given by official sources. Listen to your local radio stations, including Radio Cayman at 89.9 FM in Grand Cayman and 93.9 FM in Cayman Brac. Also, log onto the Hazard Management website at www.caymanprepared.ky for the latest information.”

McTaggart added.

Tropical storm or Cat 1 hurricane possible for Jamaica and Cayman

The National Hurricane Center reported on the morning of Friday, September 23, 2022 that Tropical Depression Nine is moving west-north-west at about 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Cayman News

Hurricane Watch: Cayman to start feeling effects of TD 9 Sun night

The Cayman Islands is expected to start feeling the effects of Tropical Depression 9 by Sunday night.
“On the current forecast track, tropical storm force winds are expected to start on Grand Cayma

Cayman News

Young people plan protest in front of government building Friday

Plastic Free Cayman, Protect Our Future and other young people are expected to stage a protest outside the Government Administration Building on Friday afternoon, September 23.
The groups wil

World News

Man pleads guilty to killing, eating parts of guy named Kevin Bacon

A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from a ceiling pleaded guilty Thursday to murder, apparently against the advice of his lawyers.
Mark

Cayman News

Man arrested in Cayman Brac for ganja and using fake $100 bill

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on September 21, RCIPS officers responded to a report that a man had attempted to use a counterfeit CI $100 note at a business in Ca

Cayman News

Hurricane Alert issued for Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Government has issued a Hurricane Alert for the Cayman Islands.
The Cayman Islands National Weather Service said it will continue to monitor the progress of this system.&nb