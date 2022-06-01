Land Notice: WB RD Crown property being sold to Governor’s Square Ltd. | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Land Notice: WB RD Crown property being sold to Governor’s Square Ltd.

A land notice published in an extraordinary gazette of the Cayman Islands Gazette dated June 1, 2022 contained information on the disposition of Crown land, noting that His Excellency the Governor is proposing to vest the freehold interest in certain Crown property to Governors Square Ltd. Details of this notice are set out below.

Notice

Notice is hereby given that on the recommendation of Cabinet, His Excellency the Governor is proposing to vest the freehold interest in the Crown property specified in the Schedule below (Block 11D Parcel 92) to Governors Square Ltd, in return for a consideration of US$2,205,000 (two million two hundred and five thousand United States dollars), and to vest the freehold interest in the Crown property specified in the Schedule below (Block 11D Parcel 94) to the Lime Tree Bay Strata Corporation, in return for a consideration of CI$ 4,093,333 (four million and ninety three thousand three hundred and thirty three Cayman Islands dollars).

The dispositions are conditional upon:

a) Governor’s Square Ltd transferring the lease between the Governor of the Cayman Islands and Governor’s Square Ltd of Block 11D Parcel 94 to the Lime Tree Bay Strata Corporation for nil consideration.

b) The surrender of the sublease between Governor’s Square Ltd and the Lime Tree Bay Strata Corporation of Block 11D Parcel 94.

c) Completion of the dispositions within one year of Parliament approval.

d) Stamp Duty to be payable and the Government’s costs to be repaid.

The properties more particularly described as:

Property ScheduleREGISTRATION SECTIONBLOCK PARCEL AREAWest Bay Beach North11D 928.19 acresWest Bay Beach North11D 945.29 acres

The location of the properties may be inspected on the Registry Map at the Lands & Survey Dept public counter, Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, or at the Lands Office, 19 Kirkconnell Street, Cayman Brac.

